Circle Launches Gas Station And Smart Contract Platform For Web3 Services

According to Foresight News, stablecoin issuer Circle has announced the launch of two new Web3 service products: Gas Station and a smart contract platform. Gas Station allows businesses to sponsor users' gas fees using ERC-4337, with Southeast Asian super app Grab currently piloting the new product to pay gas fees for Singaporean users utilizing NFT vouchers. Furthermore, through its smart contract platform, developers and businesses can easily deploy smart contracts to enhance customer engagement and loyalty for assets such as NFTs.

