copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Custodian Casa CTO Calls for More Layer2 and Sidechain Development
Binance News
2023-10-19 12:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Jameson Lopp, the Chief Technology Officer of Bitcoin custodian company Casa, called for more Layer2 and sidechain development on Bitcoin during the Bitcoin Unleashed conference held in London. Lopp expressed his desire for people to innovate on protocols related to, but different from, Bitcoin, so that there would be no need to constantly struggle to change the basic protocol.
View full text