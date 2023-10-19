copy link
BitPanda Becomes First Foreign Entity to Obtain Norwegian Virtual Currency Service Provider License
Binance News
2023-10-19 12:35
According to Foresight News, European cryptocurrency exchange BitPanda has announced that it has become the first foreign entity to obtain a Norwegian virtual currency service provider license. BitPanda holds licenses in multiple European jurisdictions, including Austria, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Sweden. The platform has over 4 million users and offers digital assets to European financial institutions and newcomers.
