BitPanda Becomes First Foreign Entity to Obtain Norwegian Virtual Currency Service Provider License

According to Foresight News, European cryptocurrency exchange BitPanda has announced that it has become the first foreign entity to obtain a Norwegian virtual currency service provider license. BitPanda holds licenses in multiple European jurisdictions, including Austria, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Sweden. The platform has over 4 million users and offers digital assets to European financial institutions and newcomers.