Bitdeer Announces New $2 Million Stock Buyback Plan

According to Foresight News, Bitdeer Technology Group has announced that its board of directors has approved a new stock buyback plan. Under this plan, the company can repurchase up to $2 million worth of its Class A common stock, with the plan effective until April 17, 2024. This is the second stock buyback plan announced by the company this year. As per the stock repurchase plan, Bitdeer can purchase its shares through various methods, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, any combination thereof, or other legally permitted methods. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on various factors, including but not limited to price, trading volume, and general market conditions, as well as Bitdeer's working capital requirements, general business conditions, and other factors.

