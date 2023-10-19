copy link
21Shares' Bitcoin and Gold ETPs Receive Shariah Approval
2023-10-19 11:39
According to Foresight News, digital asset ETP issuer 21Shares has announced that its Bitcoin ETP 'ABTC' and Bitcoin and Gold ETP 'BOLD' have received Shariah approval. 21Shares believes this move will help them expand into the Saudi Arabian market.
