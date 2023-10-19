copy link
European Fintech Company 21.finance To Develop Regulated Securities Token Market Infrastructure On Polygon PoS
2023-10-19 11:24
According to Foresight News, European fintech company 21.finance is working on developing a regulated securities token market infrastructure on Polygon PoS under the supervision of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The platform, known as 21X, will enable the trading and settlement of tokenized stocks, bonds, and fund instruments based on smart contracts.
