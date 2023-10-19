copy link
New York Attorney General Sues Gemini, Genesis, and Digital Money Group for Fraud
2023-10-19 11:15
According to Foresight News, New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, as well as crypto lending company Genesis and its parent company Digital Money Group. The lawsuit alleges that the companies defrauded over 230,000 investors, including at least 29,000 New Yorkers, with a total amount exceeding $1 billion. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency firms are accused of lying to investors and attempting to conceal losses of over $1 billion.
