Japanese Game Publisher Temporarily Suspends Download of Gundam Metaverse

According to Foresight News, Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco announced today that it has temporarily suspended the download of its newly launched metaverse game, Gundam Metaverse, which was released on October 11. The company did not provide a specific reason for the suspension in its statement, and the date and time for resuming downloads will be announced separately. Rumors have circulated that the downloaded content includes unencrypted design files related to certain models in the upcoming animated film 'Gundam Seed Freedom', which is set to premiere in January 2024.

