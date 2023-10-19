Four Web3 Social Protocols With Over $1 Million TVL Identified

According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that there are currently four Web3 social protocols with a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $1 million. These protocols include friend.tech, which operates on Base and has a TVL of $43.39 million; Tomo, a social protocol running on Linea with a TVL of $1.83 million; New Bitcoin City, operating on the Bitcoin Layer2 network NOS with a TVL of $1.47 million; and Stars Arena, running on Avalanche with a TVL of $1.05 million.

View full text