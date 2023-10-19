India's HPCL Partners with Zupple Labs to Launch Blockchain-Based Purchase Order System

According to Cointelegraph, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), a state-run refiner and one of India's largest oil and gas companies, is launching a blockchain system to enable automated verification of purchase orders (POs). HPCL has partnered with blockchain software firm Zupple Labs to integrate its blockchain-based digital credentialing technology, LegitDoc, into the purchase order system. This technology allows HPCL to issue digital POs to its vendors without having to manually verify the PO requests and enables third-party verifiers to directly verify the validity of POs in an automated way on the HPCL website. A spokesperson for HPCL stated that the company has been collaborating with Zupple Labs on the blockchain project for the past six months and has successfully completed building the blockchain PO system. The facility will be made official to the vendors within this month. HPCL has implemented the blockchain-based PO system on both private and public blockchains. Zupple Labs co-founder and business lead Neil Martis explained that the PO verification system involved the implementation of two parallel blockchains used as settlement layers, including the public Near blockchain and the private Hyperledger Fabric blockchain. The latter was used as part of HPCL's Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery strategy. As of mid-October 2023, HPCL issued 3,000 POs via the facility, according to Zupple Labs.

