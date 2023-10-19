copy link
Ripple IPO Speculation Grows, Analysts Predict XRP Price Surge
2023-10-19 07:34
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's recent job posting for a Shareholder Communications Senior Manager has sparked speculation among analysts about a potential initial public offering (IPO). Some analysts predict that Ripple's native token, XRP, could surpass $10 if the company goes public. Currently, XRP's price is around $0.48, but analysts anticipate values between $1.12 and $5.85 in the future. XRP could hit $1 by 2023, depending on various market and regulatory factors. Cryptocurrency analysts XRP CAPTAIN, Crypto Assets Guy, and blockchain researcher Collin Brown were among those envisioning a possible public debut for Ripple. Some individuals believed that the company might announce its IPO intentions during a party in New York City last month, where XRP fans celebrated Ripple's partial court victory against the US SEC, but this did not happen. Despite a significant spike in XRP's price in mid-July, the coin's value has retraced in the following months. However, multiple analysts predict that this consolidation might soon end, followed by a bull run. According to ChatGPT, XRP has a chance to reach $1 by the end of 2023, but only if several vital factors such as favorable market sentiment, investor behavior, technological developments, and regulatory clarity are in place.
