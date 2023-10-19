copy link
Komainu Joins Copper's ClearLoop Network To Offer Regulated On-Chain Custody
2023-10-19 07:33
According to Foresight News, Komainu, a compliant digital asset custodian established by a joint venture between Nomura Securities, Ledger, and Coinshares, has joined Copper's ClearLoop network. This collaboration will allow Komainu's institutional clients to trade via ClearLoop, benefiting from the regulated on-chain custody provided by Komainu while also accessing off-exchange settlements through the network. ClearLoop enables investors to connect multiple exchanges within a single trading network, holding assets prior to trade execution, thereby reducing counterparty risk and eliminating the need to transfer assets to exchange-based wallets.
