Komainu Joins Copper's ClearLoop Network To Offer Regulated On-Chain Custody

According to Foresight News, Komainu, a compliant digital asset custodian established by a joint venture between Nomura Securities, Ledger, and Coinshares, has joined Copper's ClearLoop network. This collaboration will allow Komainu's institutional clients to trade via ClearLoop, benefiting from the regulated on-chain custody provided by Komainu while also accessing off-exchange settlements through the network. ClearLoop enables investors to connect multiple exchanges within a single trading network, holding assets prior to trade execution, thereby reducing counterparty risk and eliminating the need to transfer assets to exchange-based wallets.

View full text