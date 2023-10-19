copy link
NFTScan Supports Scroll Mainnet, Launches Browser and API Data Services
According to Foresight News, NFT infrastructure service provider NFTScan has announced support for the Scroll mainnet. The company has released the Scroll NFTScan browser and NFT API data services for the Scroll network. Users can now explore and access on-chain data for any NFT assets on the Scroll mainnet through the Scroll NFTScan platform.
