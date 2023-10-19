copy link
Brave Browser To Address Unauthorized VPN Installation Issue In Future Versions
2023-10-19 06:43
According to Foresight News, users on Privacy Guides have reported that the Brave browser installs its VPN service without user consent, regardless of whether the user is currently using or has used the service in the past. In response, the privacy-focused Brave browser has announced plans to resolve this issue in future versions, ensuring that the VPN service will only be installed after a user has purchased it.
