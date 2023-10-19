copy link
Unknown Address Spends 385 stETH and 434 ETH to Purchase 8.5 Million RLB Tokens
2023-10-19 06:15
According to Foresight News, data monitoring by The Data Nerd revealed that 13 hours ago, an unknown address starting with 0x09d spent 385 stETH and 434 ETH to purchase 8.5 million RLB tokens at an average price of $0.15, amounting to $1.28 million. The address had previously earned a profit of $173,000 on RLB and $3.2 million on PEPE.
