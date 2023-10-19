Superdao To Shut Down And Return Funds To Investors

According to Foresight News, Superdao, a DAO operating system, has announced plans to shut down its project and return the remaining funds to investors while gradually ceasing operations. The company stated that although they concluded that professional crypto infrastructure may not generate risk returns, they still believe in the positive impact of the crypto industry and companies serving end-users. Some of the work will be released as open-source, and there are plans to share detailed classifications of key lessons learned. Previously, Foresight News reported that Superdao had completed a $10.5 million seed round at a valuation of $160 million, with participation from AllianceDAO, Signal Fire, Pear VC, DIGITAL, and One Block Capital. The funds raised were intended to be used for the development of service suites for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

View full text