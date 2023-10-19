copy link
Base To Migrate Testnet From Goerli To Sepolia By January 2024
2023-10-19 05:43
According to Foresight News, Base is in the process of migrating its testnet from Goerli to Sepolia. The transition period will last from mid-October this year until January 2024. During this time, Base's Goerli and Sepolia testnets will coexist, after which Sepolia will become the sole testnet for Base.
