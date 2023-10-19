Mango Markets To Launch Bitcoin Wrapped Asset tBTC On Solana-Based Decentralized Exchange

According to Foresight News, Mango Markets, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain, has received the required number of community votes to launch the Threshold Network's Bitcoin wrapped asset, tBTC. The community proposal for the introduction of tBTC has successfully passed the legal approval threshold, paving the way for its upcoming listing on the platform. Mango Markets is a popular DEX that operates on the Solana network, known for its high-speed transactions and low fees. The addition of tBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin, will provide users with more options for trading and investing in digital assets. The Threshold Network is a decentralized platform that aims to bridge the gap between Bitcoin and other blockchain networks. By offering wrapped assets like tBTC, the network enables users to access the liquidity and functionality of Bitcoin on various decentralized platforms, including Mango Markets. The successful community vote and upcoming listing of tBTC on Mango Markets demonstrate the growing interest in wrapped assets and the potential for increased interoperability between different blockchain networks.

View full text