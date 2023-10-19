copy link
create picture
more
Aptos Network Resumes Block Production After Temporary Halt
Binance News
2023-10-19 05:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Aptos network has resumed block production after a temporary halt. The network had stopped functioning at 7:11:44, but the Aptos browser now shows that block production is back on track.
View full text