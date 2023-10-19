copy link
Nethermind Internship Program Receives Funding From Starknet Foundation
Binance News
2023-10-19 04:33
According to Foresight News, Ethereum research and engineering company Nethermind's internship program has received financial support from the Starknet Foundation. The funding will be used to invest in Cairo developers and researchers, who will contribute to STARK-driven infrastructure projects. These projects include Cairo development, full-node client implementation, blockchain explorer and analytics platforms, Go VM open-source implementation, and Starknet Remix plugins.
