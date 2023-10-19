ETH Leveraged Protocol f(x) Adopts LayerZero's OFT Standard for Cross-Chain Token Transfers

According to Foresight News, the ETH leveraged protocol f(x) has adopted LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, allowing users to transfer fETH, xETH, and FXN tokens across the Arbitrum network. The minting and swapping of fETH and xETH will still only take place on the mainnet, but the token bridging between Ethereum and Arbitrum can be completed through the 'bridge' tab on the official website.

