Aptos Network Experiences Trading Issues
Binance News
2023-10-19 03:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aptos has announced that its network is experiencing trading issues and is working to resolve the problem. The company will update users on the situation once it has been resolved. The Aptos browser shows the latest block on the network as 301617676, with a timestamp of 7:11:44. As of now, the network has been halted for nearly four hours.
