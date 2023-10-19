Lido Community Proposes Sunset Process for Staking Protocol on Polygon

According to Foresight News, the Lido community has released a discussion proposal to initiate a sunset process for the Lido on Polygon staking protocol, similar to those on Polkadot and Kusama. The proposal states that Lido has spent 1,538,500 LDO tokens on rewards in the past year on Polygon, while each 1% of MATIC staking can generate an annual income of $41,991. Additionally, Shard Labs received a one-time compensation of 150,000 LDO tokens, which the proposal argues is a poor return on investment.

