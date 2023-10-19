copy link
StarkNet's Nostra Lending Protocol Launches Mainnet Version
2023-10-19 02:14
According to Foresight News, StarkNet's lending protocol Nostra has launched its mainnet version, removing deposit limits for users. This allows users to deposit any amount of assets into Lend and flexibly access shared assets within the same account. Additionally, users can manually migrate their positions from the Alpha version to the latest version.
