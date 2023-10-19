copy link
create picture
more
Musk Considers Blocking EU Users From Accessing X Due To Digital Services Act Frustration
Binance News
2023-10-19 00:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Elon Musk is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), as cited by Insider. Sources claim that Musk has discussed the possibility of either discontinuing the availability of X (formerly Twitter) in the region or blocking EU users from accessing it. This move would be similar to Meta's current approach of preventing Europeans from using its new Threads app.
View full text