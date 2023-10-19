copy link
Modular Blockchain Astria Launches Shared Sequencer Dusknet
2023-10-19 00:24
According to Foresight News, modular blockchain Astria has launched a shared sequencer called Astria Dusknet. This allows users to deploy Rollups to a remote shared sequencer network without permission. Developers only need to run their Rollup nodes and configure them to use the remote shared sequencer network. The network can sort blocks for multiple Rollups, reducing the overhead for each individual Rollup and including atomic transactions.
