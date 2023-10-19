copy link
create picture
more
Tesla Maintains Bitcoin Holdings at 9,720 BTC in Q3 2023
Binance News
2023-10-19 00:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tesla's financial report reveals that the company did not buy or sell any Bitcoin during the third quarter of 2023. As of the end of Q3, Tesla still holds 9,720 Bitcoins, worth approximately $275 million. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter that the company has not changed its Bitcoin holdings.
View full text