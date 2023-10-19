Invesco US And Galaxy Apply For Ethereum ETF

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart announced that Invesco US and Galaxy have applied for a spot Ethereum ETF, making it the fifth spot Ethereum ETF application. The application was first submitted on September 29th, and this version is an amendment. As previously reported by Foresight News on September 30th, Seyffart revealed that Invesco had submitted an application for an Ethereum spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) called 'Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF'. Galaxy Digital will assist the trust fund in purchasing and selling Ethereum.

