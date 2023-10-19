copy link
Avalanche Ecosystem's Stars Arena TVL Drops Over 35% In A Day
2023-10-19 00:04
According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem, has experienced a sharp decline of over 600,000 AVAX (over $500,000) compared to the previous day, a decrease of more than 35%.
