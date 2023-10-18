OpenAI and G42 Partner to Expand AI Capabilities in the Middle East

According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI, the creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, has partnered with Dubai-based technology holding group G42 to expand AI capabilities in the Middle East. The collaboration aims to utilize OpenAI's generative AI models in sectors where G42 has expertise, such as financial services, energy, healthcare, and public services. G42 stated that organizations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other regions using its business solutions should now have a more simplified process of integrating advanced AI capabilities into existing businesses. The company plans to prioritize its substantial AI infrastructure capacity to support OpenAI's local and regional inferencing on Microsoft Azure data centers. Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, believes that G42's connections in the industry can help bring AI solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region. He said the collaboration will help advance generative AI across the globe. This partnership follows another development in Saudi Arabia, where a local university collaborated with Chinese universities to develop an Arabic-based AI system called AceGPT, built on Meta's Llama 2.

View full text