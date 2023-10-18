BNB Chain Launches Greenfield Mainnet for Decentralized Data Storage

According to CryptoPotato, BNB Chain has announced the public launch of the Greenfield Mainnet, a decentralized storage-centric network designed to cater to data-intensive decentralized applications within the BNB ecosystem. The network aims to offer customizable storage solutions that seamlessly integrate with smart contracts on the BNB Smart Chain. During several rounds of stress testing, Greenfield's uplink bandwidth reached 30M/sec, while the downlink bandwidth hit 300M/sec, with each service provider able to upload 30 files/sec. The network is also tasked with offering integrated access control, allowing users to upload data and set specific access permissions before service providers store it off-chain with extensive redundancy and backups. Greenfield's cross-chain capabilities enable BNB Chain users to develop complementary data-related products and services. Users can establish data marketplaces through Greenfield, where they have the freedom to create, list, trade, and sell their data. In the testing phase, the network successfully handled over 200,000 on-chain transactions and connected with 150,000 distinct wallet addresses. Arnaud Bauer, Senior Solution Architect at BNB Chain, highlighted that BNB Greenfield is a transformative development in Web3 data ownership and data economy, providing users with a decentralized alternative to conventional cloud services. The latest development comes a week after a flash loan attack on the BNB Chain resulted in the largest single arbitrage profit in its history.

