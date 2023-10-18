Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BNB Chain Launches Greenfield Mainnet for Decentralized Data Storage

Binance News
2023-10-18 22:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, BNB Chain has announced the public launch of the Greenfield Mainnet, a decentralized storage-centric network designed to cater to data-intensive decentralized applications within the BNB ecosystem. The network aims to offer customizable storage solutions that seamlessly integrate with smart contracts on the BNB Smart Chain. During several rounds of stress testing, Greenfield's uplink bandwidth reached 30M/sec, while the downlink bandwidth hit 300M/sec, with each service provider able to upload 30 files/sec. The network is also tasked with offering integrated access control, allowing users to upload data and set specific access permissions before service providers store it off-chain with extensive redundancy and backups. Greenfield's cross-chain capabilities enable BNB Chain users to develop complementary data-related products and services. Users can establish data marketplaces through Greenfield, where they have the freedom to create, list, trade, and sell their data. In the testing phase, the network successfully handled over 200,000 on-chain transactions and connected with 150,000 distinct wallet addresses. Arnaud Bauer, Senior Solution Architect at BNB Chain, highlighted that BNB Greenfield is a transformative development in Web3 data ownership and data economy, providing users with a decentralized alternative to conventional cloud services. The latest development comes a week after a flash loan attack on the BNB Chain resulted in the largest single arbitrage profit in its history.
View full text