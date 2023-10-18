Universal Music Group Partners With BandLab Technologies For Ethical AI Use In Music Industry

According to Cointelegraph, Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced a partnership with social music creation platform BandLab Technologies. The collaboration aims to promote responsible practices with artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry, focusing on the ethical use of AI and protecting the rights of artists and songwriters. Michael Nash, the executive vice president and chief digital officer of UMG, emphasized the importance of responsible AI use in music creation tools and championing human creativity and culture. UMG has previously addressed AI-related issues, such as collaborating with Google to combat AI deep fakes and developing a tool for legally creating AI tracks using artists' likenesses. YouTube has also released principles for working with the music industry on AI technology, including the introduction of its new 'Music AI Incubator'. The issue of copyright infringement regarding AI has reached the courts, with a United States judge denying copyright for AI art in August 2023.

