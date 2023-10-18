Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

FDIC To Develop New Strategy For Regulating Crypto By January

Binance News
2023-10-18 18:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has been criticized by its inspector general for leaving banks under its supervision unprepared to navigate the regulator's crypto expectations. As a result, the FDIC has agreed to develop a new strategy by January. The Office of the Inspector General for the FDIC found the agency's performance in preparing the industry for crypto risks to be lacking, according to a report issued on Wednesday. The report concluded that the FDIC's lack of clear procedures causes uncertainty for supervised institutions in determining the appropriate actions to take. The agency also hadn't concluded its effort to assess whether it could head off systemic banking dangers from crypto. The inspector general noted that the FDIC told some banks to pause their crypto activities last year and this year, but then it didn't tell the banks how long they'd be paused or how it might end. The FDIC has been suspicious of the digital assets industry and has leaned toward shielding the banking system from deep involvement with crypto. This stance has been felt acutely by crypto businesses struggling to find and maintain banking relationships in the U.S. The agency agreed to inspector general recommendations that it come up with a plan and schedule for figuring out the risks cryptocurrency activity poses to lending institutions, and that it also clarify its process for the crypto reviews at individual banks.
View full text