Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

AI Firm Anthropic Develops Language Model Fine-Tuned for Value Judgments

Binance News
2023-10-18 17:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic has developed a large language model (LLM) that has been fine-tuned for value judgments by its user community. This development aims to make AI more democratic and allow users to dictate value alignment for AI models. In collaboration with Polis and the Collective Intelligence Project, Anthropic conducted an experiment called "Collective Constitutional AI" involving 1,000 users across diverse demographics who answered a series of questions via polling. The challenge of this experiment was to allow users the agency to determine what is appropriate without exposing them to inappropriate outputs. Anthropic uses a method called "Constitutional AI" to direct its efforts at tuning LLMs for safety and usefulness. This involves giving the model a list of rules it must abide by and then training it to implement those rules throughout its process, similar to how a constitution serves as the core document for governance in many nations. In the Collective Constitutional AI experiment, Anthropic attempted to integrate group-based feedback into the model's constitution. The results, according to a blog post from Anthropic, appear to have been a scientific success in that it illuminated further challenges towards achieving the goal of allowing the users of an LLM product to determine their collective values. One of the difficulties the team had to overcome was coming up with a novel method for the benchmarking process, as there isn't an established test for comparing base models to those tuned with crowd-sourced values. The model that implemented data resulting from user polling feedback outperformed the base model slightly in the area of biased outputs.
View full text