Cosmos Ecosystem Liquidity Staking Protocol Stride Resumes stATOM And stOSMO Functions
Binance News
2023-10-18 15:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cosmos ecosystem liquidity staking protocol Stride has announced that all stATOM and stOSMO liquidity staking functions have been restored. Liquidity staking, redemption, and transfers are now back online.
