UniSat Wallet To Launch BRC-20 Swap Mainnet With Daily Prime Access Winners

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet is set to launch its brc-20 swap mainnet. The wallet will select 50 daily winners to receive Prime Access, allowing them to perform brc-20 swaps on the mainnet. Users are required to submit their brc-20 swap native SegWit or Taproot addresses to participate.