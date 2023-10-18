copy link
UniSat Wallet To Launch BRC-20 Swap Mainnet With Daily Prime Access Winners
2023-10-18 14:43
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet is set to launch its brc-20 swap mainnet. The wallet will select 50 daily winners to receive Prime Access, allowing them to perform brc-20 swaps on the mainnet. Users are required to submit their brc-20 swap native SegWit or Taproot addresses to participate.
