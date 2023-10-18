Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

European Central Bank Moves Digital Euro Project to Preparation Phase

Binance News
2023-10-18 14:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the European Central Bank (ECB) is moving its digital euro project to a preparation phase, potentially paving the way for a future decision to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for retail use in the European Union. The ECB initially planned to make a decision on whether to issue a CBDC at the end of a two-year investigation phase that began in 2021. However, the bank has faced criticism over its plans, with concerns raised about privacy issues and conspiracy theories. The ECB will now begin its preparation phase in November, which is also set to last two years. During this time, the bank will finalize a digital euro rulebook, select providers to develop a CBDC platform, and conduct further testing. After the two-year period, the ECB's Governing Council will decide whether to move to the next stage of preparations, potentially leading to the issuance and roll-out of a digital euro. A report published on Wednesday revealed that the ECB has designed a digital euro to be widely accessible to citizens and businesses through distribution by supervised intermediaries, such as banks. However, the bank clarified that moving to a preparation phase is not a decision to issue a digital euro. The decision will only be considered by the Governing Council once the European Union's legislative process has been completed. The European Commission published legislative proposals for a digital euro in June.
View full text