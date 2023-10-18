copy link
Distributed Stablecoin Project Hope.Money Suffers $835,000 Loss Due to Hacker Attack on Ethereum
2023-10-18 12:54
According to Foresight News, BlockSec's Phalcon reported that distributed stablecoin project Hope.money was attacked by hackers on Ethereum, resulting in a loss of $835,000. Fuzzland employee and MEV researcher Tony Ke responded, stating that this was a front-running attack.
