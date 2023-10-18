copy link
EU Continues Pilot Project for Securities Trading Based on Distributed Ledger Technology
According to Foresight News, officials from the European Union's executive body have stated that the EU will continue to implement a new pilot project allowing securities trading based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). The legislation and more relaxed rules regarding securities from April will continue to apply.
