Oak Grove Ventures Invests in Web3 Cross-Chain Protocol TeleportDAO

According to Foresight News, Oak Grove Ventures has disclosed a strategic investment in Web3 cross-chain protocol TeleportDAO. The collaboration between the two parties will further simplify cross-chain operations. Previously, on March 17, Foresight News reported that Vancouver-based cross-chain infrastructure TeleportDAO announced the completion of a $2.5 million seed funding round. The round was led by AppWorks and DefinanceX, with participation from Quantstamp, Coinlist, Candaq Fintech Group, SNZ Holding Limited, and Gate Labs.

