SK Telecom Partners With Team Blackbird To Launch Cryptocurrency Wallet
Binance News
2023-10-18 11:24
According to Foresight News, South Korean telecommunications giant SK Telecom has partnered with blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant's developer Team Blackbird to launch a cryptocurrency wallet. This wallet will allow users to access blockchain-based applications on their mobile phones, store tokens, and access CryptoQuant's on-chain analysis tools.
