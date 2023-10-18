Buy Crypto
IMF Managing Director Highlights Digitalization's Role in Financial Inclusion

Binance News
2023-10-18 10:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, during her opening speech at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) seminar on financial inclusion in Marrakesh, Morocco, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the importance of digitalization in scaling up financial inclusion. She cited the example of digital cash transfers in Togo during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that digitalization accelerates the economy's ability to help people and attract investment. Georgieva called for comprehensive national strategies for financial inclusion but also warned about the financial stability risks associated with digitalization. The IMF has recently been proactive in analyzing necessary crypto regulations. On September 29, it proposed a crypto-risk assessment matrix (C-RAM) for countries to identify indicators and triggers of potential risks in the sector. The IMF’s Synthesis paper, jointly prepared with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), was unanimously adopted by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Communique in October. The paper recommends comprehensive oversight of crypto instead of a blanket ban and includes high-level suggestions such as cross-border cooperation and information sharing between regulators, comprehensive governance and risk management frameworks for crypto companies, and ensuring access to relevant data provided by companies to authorities.
