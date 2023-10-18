Web3 Domain and Identity Platform SPACE ID Announces Funding for 31 Projects

According to Foresight News, Web3 domain and identity platform SPACE ID has announced that its second quarter funding plan has allocated a total of $30,550 to 31 projects. These projects include three exchange track projects, one wallet track project, one tool track project, two game track projects, one infrastructure track project, and 23 DApp track projects. In addition, SPACE ID has launched its third quarter Grant Program, with applications open from October 16th to December 31st, and a total funding amount of $121,650.

