Uniswap Foundation's Proposal For $46.2 Million Funding Nears Approval
Binance News
2023-10-18 06:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the voting on Uniswap Foundation's proposal requesting $46.2 million in funding from DAO is set to conclude in three hours. The current voting has reached the required number of participants and votes, with a 99.9% approval rate. The $46.2 million funding requested in the proposal will be used to support the foundation's work for the next two years. Of this amount, $28.33 million will be allocated for grants, while $13.6 million ($11.4 million and 508,000 UNI tokens) will be used for operations. An additional 10% buffer has been included to mitigate price fluctuations.
