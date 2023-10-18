Uniswap Foundation's Proposal For $46.2 Million Funding Nears Approval

According to Foresight News, the voting on Uniswap Foundation's proposal requesting $46.2 million in funding from DAO is set to conclude in three hours. The current voting has reached the required number of participants and votes, with a 99.9% approval rate. The $46.2 million funding requested in the proposal will be used to support the foundation's work for the next two years. Of this amount, $28.33 million will be allocated for grants, while $13.6 million ($11.4 million and 508,000 UNI tokens) will be used for operations. An additional 10% buffer has been included to mitigate price fluctuations.

View full text