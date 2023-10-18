Ethereum Client Prysm Releases v4.1.0 Version With Deneb Testnet Support

According to Foresight News, Ethereum client Prysm has announced the release of its v4.1.0 version, which lays the foundation for supporting the Ethereum testnet Deneb. The new version is planned to introduce features such as backward synchronization and file system-based blob storage in the fourth quarter of 2024. The added features in this version include: providing basic support for Deneb/Cancun, reducing memory through Multi-Value Slices, using EIP-4881 for optimizing block processing, improving portable build performance with BLST0.3.11, and offering live previews of Multiarch Containers.

