copy link
create picture
more
Taurus Partners With Elliptic To Enhance Security And Compliance In Digital Asset Management
Binance News
2023-10-18 04:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Taurus, a provider of custody and tokenization technology, has announced a partnership with blockchain analytics firm Elliptic to enhance security and compliance in the market. As part of the collaboration, Taurus will integrate Elliptic's wallet screening tools into its enterprise digital asset custody solution, Taurus-PROTECT, to manage anti-money laundering and fraud risks while adhering to applicable regulations.
View full text