Web3 Infrastructure Spheron Raises $7 Million To Improve User Experience, Security, And Reliability

According to Foresight News, Web3 infrastructure company Spheron has entered the second phase of its roadmap, focusing on addressing user experience, security, and reliability issues. The company revealed that it raised $7 million in a funding round in August 2022. Investors in the round included Alphawave Ventures, NexusVP, Zee Prime Capital, Protocol Labs, ConsenSys Mesh, Paradigm Shift Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Tykhe Ventures, along with individuals such as Sandeep Nailwal, Aniket Jindal, and Julian Traversa.

