Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Denies Selling ETH for Personal Gain

According to Foresight News, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has clarified on the Farcaster platform that he has not sold any ETH for personal gain since 2018. Buterin explained that if an article claims he sent a certain amount of ETH to an exchange, it is not him selling, but rather the recipients of his donations to charities, non-profit organizations, or other projects who are selling the ETH to cover their expenses.

