Orbs Network Team Reportedly Sells Tokens After Price Surge
Binance News
2023-10-18 03:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Lookonchain indicates that the Israeli blockchain IaaS platform Orbs Network team appears to have sold ORBS tokens after a price increase. In the past 16 hours, a total of 81.8 million ORBS tokens (approximately $4.25 million) have been transferred from two wallets received by the team to OKX. These two wallets currently have a remaining balance of 153 million ORBS (approximately $8 million), which may continue to be sold.
