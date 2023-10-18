copy link
create picture
more
Winds Of Yawanawa NFT Project Generates $3.9 Million In Sales Within A Week
Binance News
2023-10-18 02:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the NFT project 'Winds of Yawanawa' launched by the Yawanawa community and artist Refik Anadol has generated $3.9 million (approximately 2,493 ETH) in sales within the past week. According to data from Proof Collective's research director, 'Winds of Yawanawa' had a trading volume of 451 ETH on OpenSea yesterday, accounting for about 25% of the total Ethereum NFT trading volume on the platform. The current floor price of the NFT is approximately 11.399 ETH. OpenSea data reveals that there are a total of 1,000 NFTs in the series, with the largest holder being the Machibigbrother address, which owns 34 of the NFTs in the series.
View full text