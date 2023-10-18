Winds Of Yawanawa NFT Project Generates $3.9 Million In Sales Within A Week

According to Foresight News, the NFT project 'Winds of Yawanawa' launched by the Yawanawa community and artist Refik Anadol has generated $3.9 million (approximately 2,493 ETH) in sales within the past week. According to data from Proof Collective's research director, 'Winds of Yawanawa' had a trading volume of 451 ETH on OpenSea yesterday, accounting for about 25% of the total Ethereum NFT trading volume on the platform. The current floor price of the NFT is approximately 11.399 ETH. OpenSea data reveals that there are a total of 1,000 NFTs in the series, with the largest holder being the Machibigbrother address, which owns 34 of the NFTs in the series.

